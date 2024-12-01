NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 1 UCLA (7-0) at Hawaii (5-1), 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Texas (6-0) vs. No.…

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UCLA (7-0) at Hawaii (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Texas (6-0) vs. No. 12 West Virginia (8-0), Championship Game at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 LSU (8-0) vs. NC Central (0-9), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Kansas St. (6-1) vs. Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Maryland (7-0) vs. Toledo (4-1) at Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Duke (7-1) vs. Columbia (6-2), Noon

