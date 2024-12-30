NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UCLA (13-0) beat Nebraska 91-54. No. 2 South Carolina (12-1) beat Wofford 93-47. No. 3 Notre Dame (11-2)…

No. 1 UCLA (13-0) beat Nebraska 91-54.

No. 2 South Carolina (12-1) beat Wofford 93-47.

No. 3 Notre Dame (11-2) beat Virginia 95-54.

No. 4 Southern Cal (12-1) beat No. 23 Michigan 78-58.

No. 5 Texas (13-1) beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-35.

No. 6 LSU (15-0) beat Albany (NY) 83-61.

No. 7 UConn (11-2) beat Providence 67-41.

No. 8 Maryland (12-0) beat No. 19 Michigan St. 72-66.

No. 9 Oklahoma (12-1) beat New Mexico St. 82-64.

No. 10 Ohio St. (13-0) beat Rutgers 77-63.

No. 11 TCU (13-1) beat Brown 79-47.

No. 12 Kansas St. (13-1) did not play.

No. 13 Georgia Tech (14-0) beat Pittsburgh 100-61.

No. 14 Duke (10-3) did not play.

No. 15 Tennessee (12-0) beat Winthrop 114-50.

No. 16 Kentucky (11-1) beat W. Kentucky 88-70.

No. 17 North Carolina (13-2) beat Miami 69-60.

No. 18 West Virginia (10-2) did not play.

No. 19 Michigan St. (11-2) lost to No. 8 Maryland 72-66.

No. 20 Alabama (13-1) beat Jacksonville 93-46.

No. 21 California (13-1) did not play.

No. 22 NC State (10-3) beat Clemson 83-79.

No. 23 Michigan (10-3) lost to No. 4 Southern Cal 78-58.

No. 24 Iowa (11-2) beat Purdue 84-63.

No. 25 Mississippi (8-3) did not play.

