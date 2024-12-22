NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Sunday No. 1 UCLA (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Nebraska, Sunday. No. 2 South Carolina (11-1) did…

No. 1 UCLA (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 2 South Carolina (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wofford, Sunday.

No. 3 Notre Dame (10-2) beat Loyola (Md.) 97-54. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 4 UConn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

No. 5 LSU (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. Albany (NY), Sunday.

No. 6 Texas (12-1) beat S. Dakota St. 103-57. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Sunday.

No. 7 Southern Cal (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Michigan, Sunday.

No. 8 Maryland (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Michigan St., Sunday.

No. 9 Duke (10-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 10 Oklahoma (11-1) beat Omaha 111-65. Next: vs. New Mexico St., Sunday.

No. 11 Ohio St. (12-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 12 TCU (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Sunday.

No. 13 Kansas St. (13-1) beat Cincinnati 76-59. Next: TBA.

No. 14 West Virginia (10-2) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 15 Michigan St. (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 16 Kentucky (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. W. Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 17 Georgia Tech (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

No. 18 Tennessee (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Sunday.

No. 19 North Carolina (12-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 20 Michigan (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Southern Cal, Sunday.

No. 21 NC State (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

No. 22 Iowa (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

No. 23 Nebraska (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UCLA, Sunday.

No. 24 California (13-1) beat Temple 89-63. Next: TBA.

No. 25 Mississippi (8-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

