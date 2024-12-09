NCAA team tennis championships will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando for 10 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NCAA Division I tennis team championships will be held at the USTA National Campus in…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NCAA Division I tennis team championships will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando under a 10-year agreement that will take effect in 2028, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Monday.

The USTA said it plans to improve the site, including adding six indoor courts, and work with the NCAA to raise the event’s profile.

The NCAA already had said the Orlando-area USTA campus — which opened in 2017 — would host the women’s and men’s Division I team championships in the spring of 2028. This deal tacks on nine additional years.

The singles and doubles tournaments are currently being held in the fall as part of a two-year trial, but if they shift to the spring, they also would be held at the USTA facility.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.