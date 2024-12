NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Friday No. 1 Tennessee (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Norfolk St., Tuesday. No. 2 Auburn (11-1) did not play.…

Friday

No. 1 Tennessee (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Norfolk St., Tuesday.

No. 2 Auburn (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth (NJ), Monday.

No. 3 Iowa St. (10-1) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Monday.

No. 4 Duke (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

No. 5 Alabama (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. S. Dakota St., Sunday.

No. 6 Florida (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Sunday.

No. 7 Kansas (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Tuesday.

No. 8 Marquette (11-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Tuesday.

No. 9 Oregon (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Weber St., Sunday.

No. 10 Kentucky (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Brown, Tuesday.

No. 11 UConn (10-3) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

No. 12 Oklahoma (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Prairie View, Sunday.

No. 13 Texas A&M (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Abilene Christian, Saturday.

No. 14 Gonzaga (9-3) did not play. Next: at No. 22 UCLA, Saturday.

No. 15 Houston (8-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma St., Monday.

No. 16 Mississippi (11-1) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Saturday.

No. 17 Cincinnati (10-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas St., Monday.

No. 18 Michigan St. (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. W. Michigan, Monday.

No. 19 Mississippi St. (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Monday.

No. 20 San Diego St. (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah St., Saturday.

No. 21 Purdue (8-4) did not play. Next: vs. Toledo, Sunday.

No. 22 UCLA (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 23 Arkansas (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Monday.

No. 24 Illinois (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Chicago St., Sunday.

No. 25 Baylor (8-3) beat Arlington Baptist 107-53. Next: vs. Utah, Tuesday.

