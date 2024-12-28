NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 23
Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14
Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26
Endicott 44, Alfred St. 0
Whitworth 21, Pomona-Pitzer 13
Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Trinity (Texas) 22
Maryville (Tenn.) 20, Berry 16
King’s (Pa.) 32, Ursinus 29
John Carroll 52, Mt. St. Joseph 7
Second Round
Saturday, November 30
Saint John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-La Crosse 13
Susquehanna 42, Hobart 35
Wartburg 19, Wis.-Platteville 14
Bethel (Minn.) 48, Lake Forest 21
Cortland 17, Endicott 9
Springfield 54, UMass Dartmouth 27
Hope 49, Aurora 21
North Central (Ill.) 42, Whitworth 17
Mary Hardin-Baylor 17, Hardin-Simmons 13
Linfield 65, Texas Lutheran 3
Johns Hopkins 17, Grove City 14
DePauw 45, Maryville (Tenn.) 20
Salisbury 33, King’s (Pa.) 13
Randolph-Macon 38, Wash. & Jeff. 22
Carnegie Mellon 24, Centre 15
Mount Union 42, John Carroll 7
Third Round
Saturday, December 7
Susquehanna 41, Saint John’s (Minn.) 38
Bethel (Minn.) 24, Wartburg 14
Springfield 40, Cortland 28
North Central (Ill.) 41, Hope 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 28, Linfield 18
Johns Hopkins 14, DePauw 9
Salisbury 35, Randolph-Macon 14
Mount Union 24, Carnegie Mellon 19
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 14
Susquehanna 24, Bethel (Minn.) 21
North Central (Ill.) 27, Springfield 3
Johns Hopkins 17, Mary Hardin-Baylor 10
Mount Union 38, Salisbury 17
Semifinals
Saturday, December 21
North Central (Ill.) 66, Susquehanna 0
Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 37
Championship
North Central (Ill.) vs. Mount Union, TBA
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.