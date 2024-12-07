NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 23 Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14 Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26 Endicott…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14

Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26

Endicott 44, Alfred St. 0

Whitworth 21, Pomona-Pitzer 13

Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Trinity (Texas) 22

Maryville (Tenn.) 20, Berry 16

King’s (Pa.) 32, Ursinus 29

John Carroll 52, Mt. St. Joseph 7

Second Round

Saturday, November 30

Saint John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-La Crosse 13

Susquehanna 42, Hobart 35

Wartburg 19, Wis.-Platteville 14

Bethel (Minn.) 48, Lake Forest 21

Cortland 17, Endicott 9

Springfield 54, UMass Dartmouth 27

Hope 49, Aurora 21

North Central (Ill.) 42, Whitworth 17

Mary Hardin-Baylor 17, Hardin-Simmons 13

Linfield 65, Texas Lutheran 3

Johns Hopkins 17, Grove City 14

DePauw 45, Maryville (Tenn.) 20

Salisbury 33, King’s (Pa.) 13

Randolph-Macon 38, Wash. & Jeff. 22

Carnegie Mellon 24, Centre 15

Mount Union 42, John Carroll 7

Third Round

Saturday, December 7

Susquehanna 41, Saint John’s (Minn.) 38

Bethel (Minn.) 24, Wartburg 14

Springfield 40, Cortland 28

North Central (Ill.) 41, Hope 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 28, Linfield 18

Johns Hopkins 14, DePauw 9

Salisbury 35, Randolph-Macon 14

Mount Union 24, Carnegie Mellon 19

Quarterfinals

Susquehanna vs. Bethel (Minn.), TBA

Springfield vs. North Central (Ill.), TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Johns Hopkins, TBA

Salisbury vs. Mount Union, TBA

Semifinals

Susquehanna-Bethel (Minn.)-winner vs. Springfield-North Central (Ill.)-winner, TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor-Johns Hopkins-winner vs. Salisbury-Mount Union-winner, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

