NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 23 Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14 Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26 Endicott…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14

Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26

Endicott 44, Alfred St. 0

Whitworth 21, Pomona-Pitzer 13

Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Trinity (Texas) 22

Maryville (Tenn.) 20, Berry 16

King’s (Pa.) 32, Ursinus 29

John Carroll 52, Mt. St. Joseph 7

Second Round

Saturday, November 30

Saint John’s (Minn.) 24, Wis.-La Crosse 13

Susquehanna 42, Hobart 35

Wartburg 19, Wis.-Platteville 14

Bethel (Minn.) 48, Lake Forest 21

Cortland 17, Endicott 9

Springfield 54, UMass Dartmouth 27

Hope 49, Aurora 21

North Central (Ill.) 42, Whitworth 17

Mary Hardin-Baylor 17, Hardin-Simmons 13

Linfield 65, Texas Lutheran 3

Johns Hopkins 17, Grove City 14

DePauw 45, Maryville (Tenn.) 20

Salisbury 33, King’s (Pa.) 13

Randolph-Macon 38, Wash. & Jeff. 22

Carnegie Mellon 24, Centre 15

Mount Union 42, John Carroll 7

Third Round

Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Susquehanna, TBA

Wartburg vs. Bethel (Minn.), TBA

Cortland vs. Springfield, TBA

Hope vs. North Central (Ill.), TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Linfield, TBA

Johns Hopkins vs. DePauw, TBA

Salisbury vs. Randolph-Macon, TBA

Carnegie Mellon vs. Mount Union, TBA

Quarterfinals

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Susquehanna-winner vs. Wartburg-Bethel (Minn.)-winner, TBA

Cortland-Springfield-winner vs. Hope-North Central (Ill.)-winner, TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-DePauw-winner, TBA

Salisbury-Randolph-Macon-winner vs. Carnegie Mellon-Mount Union-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Susquehanna-Wartburg-Bethel (Minn.)-winner vs. Cortland-Springfield-Hope-North Central (Ill.)-winner, TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Johns Hopkins-DePauw-winner vs. Salisbury-Randolph-Macon-Carnegie Mellon-Mount Union-winner, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

