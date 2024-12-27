NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 23 Slippery Rock 14, New Haven 7 Ashland 40, Charleston (W.Va.) 38 California…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Slippery Rock 14, New Haven 7

Ashland 40, Charleston (W.Va.) 38

California (Pa.) 30, East Stroudsburg 27

Miles 14, Carson-Newman 13

Virginia Union 34, Wingate 31, OT

Lenoir-Rhyne 37, West Ala. 34

Central Okla. 38, Ouachita Baptist 31, OT

Grand Valley St. 24, UIndy 7

Harding 48, Pittsburg St. 3

Minnesota St. 20, Augustana (S.D.) 19

Western Colo. 28, Central Wash. 21

Bemidji St. 24, Angelo St. 14

Second Round

Saturday, November 30

Slippery Rock 25, Kutztown 24, OT

California (Pa.) 34, Ashland 33

Valdosta St. 33, Miles 17

Virginia Union 44, Lenoir-Rhyne 12

Ferris St. 78, Central Okla. 17

Harding 44, Grand Valley St. 26

Minnesota St. 26, CSU Pueblo 23

Bemidji St. 20, Western Colo. 19

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 7

Slippery Rock 31, California (Pa.) 13

Valdosta St. 49, Virginia Union 14

Ferris St. 41, Harding 7

Minnesota St. 27, Bemidji St. 23

Semifinals

Saturday, December 14

Valdosta St. 35, Minnesota St. 21

Ferris St. 48, Slippery Rock 38

Championship

Saturday, December 21

Ferris St. 49, Valdosta St. 14

