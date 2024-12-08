NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 23
Slippery Rock 14, New Haven 7
Ashland 40, Charleston (W.Va.) 38
California (Pa.) 30, East Stroudsburg 27
Miles 14, Carson-Newman 13
Virginia Union 34, Wingate 31, OT
Lenoir-Rhyne 37, West Ala. 34
Central Okla. 38, Ouachita Baptist 31, OT
Grand Valley St. 24, UIndy 7
Harding 48, Pittsburg St. 3
Minnesota St. 20, Augustana (S.D.) 19
Western Colo. 28, Central Wash. 21
Bemidji St. 24, Angelo St. 14
Second Round
Saturday, November 30
Slippery Rock 25, Kutztown 24, OT
California (Pa.) 34, Ashland 33
Valdosta St. 33, Miles 17
Virginia Union 44, Lenoir-Rhyne 12
Ferris St. 78, Central Okla. 17
Harding 44, Grand Valley St. 26
Minnesota St. 26, CSU Pueblo 23
Bemidji St. 20, Western Colo. 19
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 7
Slippery Rock 31, California (Pa.) 13
Valdosta St. 49, Virginia Union 14
Ferris St. 41, Harding 7
Minnesota St. 27, Bemidji St. 23
Semifinals
Saturday, December 14
Valdosta St. vs. Minnesota St., Noon
Ferris St. vs. Slippery Rock, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, December 21
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
