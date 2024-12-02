NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 30 UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10 Lehigh 20, Richmond 16 Illinois St.…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 30

UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10

Lehigh 20, Richmond 16

Illinois St. 35, Southeast Mo. St. 27

Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29

Abilene Christian 24, Northern Ariz. 0

Rhode Island 21, Central Conn. St. 17

Villanova 22, Eastern Ky. 17

Montana 41, Tennessee St. 27

Second Round

Saturday, December 7

Montana St. vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Idaho vs. Lehigh, 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Illinois St., 4 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Mercer vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

UIW vs. Villanova, 2 p.m.

South Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Montana St.-UT Martin-winner vs. Idaho-Lehigh-winner, TBA

UC Davis-Illinois St.-winner vs. South Dakota-Tarleton St.-winner, TBA

North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-winner vs. Mercer-Rhode Island-winner, TBA

UIW-Villanova-winner vs. South Dakota St.-Montana-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Montana St.-UT Martin-Idaho-Lehigh-winner vs. UC Davis-Illinois St.-South Dakota-Tarleton St.-winner, TBA

North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-Mercer-Rhode Island-winner vs. UIW-Villanova-South Dakota St.-Montana-winner, TBA

Championship

Monday, January 6

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

