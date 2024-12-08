NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 30 UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10 Lehigh 20, Richmond 16 Illinois St.…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 30

UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10

Lehigh 20, Richmond 16

Illinois St. 35, Southeast Mo. St. 27

Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29

Abilene Christian 24, Northern Ariz. 0

Rhode Island 21, Central Conn. St. 17

Villanova 22, Eastern Ky. 17

Montana 41, Tennessee St. 27

Second Round

Saturday, December 7

Montana St. 49, UT Martin 17

Idaho 34, Lehigh 13

UC Davis 42, Illinois St. 10

South Dakota 42, Tarleton St. 31

North Dakota St. 51, Abilene Christian 31

Mercer 17, Rhode Island 10

UIW 13, Villanova 6

South Dakota St. 35, Montana 18

Quarterfinals

Montana St. vs. Idaho, TBA

UC Davis vs. South Dakota, TBA

North Dakota St. vs. Mercer, TBA

UIW vs. South Dakota St., TBA

Semifinals

Montana St.-Idaho-winner vs. UC Davis-South Dakota-winner, TBA

North Dakota St.-Mercer-winner vs. UIW-South Dakota St.-winner, TBA

Championship

Monday, January 6

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.