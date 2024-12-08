NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 30
UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10
Lehigh 20, Richmond 16
Illinois St. 35, Southeast Mo. St. 27
Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29
Abilene Christian 24, Northern Ariz. 0
Rhode Island 21, Central Conn. St. 17
Villanova 22, Eastern Ky. 17
Montana 41, Tennessee St. 27
Second Round
Saturday, December 7
Montana St. 49, UT Martin 17
Idaho 34, Lehigh 13
UC Davis 42, Illinois St. 10
South Dakota 42, Tarleton St. 31
North Dakota St. 51, Abilene Christian 31
Mercer 17, Rhode Island 10
UIW 13, Villanova 6
South Dakota St. 35, Montana 18
Quarterfinals
Montana St. vs. Idaho, TBA
UC Davis vs. South Dakota, TBA
North Dakota St. vs. Mercer, TBA
UIW vs. South Dakota St., TBA
Semifinals
Montana St.-Idaho-winner vs. UC Davis-South Dakota-winner, TBA
North Dakota St.-Mercer-winner vs. UIW-South Dakota St.-winner, TBA
Championship
Monday, January 6
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
