NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 30
UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10
Lehigh 20, Richmond 16
Illinois St. 35, Southeast Mo. St. 27
Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29
Abilene Christian 24, Northern Ariz. 0
Rhode Island 21, Central Conn. St. 17
Villanova 22, Eastern Ky. 17
Montana 41, Tennessee St. 27
Second Round
Saturday, December 7
Montana St. vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Idaho vs. Lehigh, 9 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Illinois St., 4 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Mercer vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
UIW vs. Villanova, 2 p.m.
South Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Montana St.-UT Martin-winner vs. Idaho-Lehigh-winner, TBA
UC Davis-Illinois St.-winner vs. South Dakota-Tarleton St.-winner, TBA
North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-winner vs. Mercer-Rhode Island-winner, TBA
UIW-Villanova-winner vs. South Dakota St.-Montana-winner, TBA
Semifinals
Montana St.-UT Martin-Idaho-Lehigh-winner vs. UC Davis-Illinois St.-South Dakota-Tarleton St.-winner, TBA
North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-Mercer-Rhode Island-winner vs. UIW-Villanova-South Dakota St.-Montana-winner, TBA
Championship
Monday, January 6
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
