More misery for Villarreal in 1-1 draw against Rayo, Espanyol held by Valencia

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal’s miserable run continued as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday after playing most of the match with 10 men.

Villarreal had lost its past three matches and faced an uphill struggle after defender Willy Kambwala was sent off in the 32nd minute for a serious foul on Rayo captain Óscar Valentin.

Rayo had held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw last weekend and was already 1-0 up at the time of Kambwala’s dismissal following Alvaro Garcia’s opener.

However, Ayoze Pérez leveled in first-half stoppage time.

Villarreal, which hasn’t won any of its past six matches, remained fifth while Rayo inched up to 12th.

Espanyol drew 1-1 at home to bottom club Valencia in a relegation battle.

Javier Puado headed Espanyol into the lead on the stroke of halftime. It was Espanyol’s first goal in four matches but its joy was shortlived as Diego López fired in the equalizer two minutes after the break.

Valencia remained rooted to the bottom of the table, four points below 18th-placed Espanyol and five from safety, although it has played a match less.

