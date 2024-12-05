Montembeault has shutout, Laine scores again as Canadiens beat Predators 3-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots and Patrik Laine scored his second goal in two games for the…

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots and Patrik Laine scored his second goal in two games for the Canadiens to lead Montreal past the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Thursday night.

Jake Evans scored a short-handed goal and Joel Armia added an empty-netter for Montreal.

Montembeault earned his third shutout this season one day after being named to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Justus Annunen made 27 saves in his first start for Nashville. The Predators, who entered with the league’s second-worst record, lost a sixth straight game (0-3-3).

Evans opened the scoring in the first period after intercepting a turnover from Jonathan Marchessault and beating Annunen short-side.

Laine doubled the lead 1:14 into the third. The Finnish sharpshooter ripped a shot over Annunen’s shoulder on a 5-on-3 power play. He returned on Tuesday after missing nearly a year because of injury and mental health concerns.

Canadiens: Montreal limited Nashville’s scoring chances all night without defenseman Kaiden Guhle, who sat out with an illness. Guhle, who ranks third on the team in ice time, was replaced by Justin Barron.

Predators: Nashville went 0 for 5 on the power play and failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage for 36 seconds in the third. The Predators also announced that center Ryan O’Reilly was week to week with a lower-body injury.

Nashville’s Gustav Nyquist took a tripping penalty with 39 seconds left in the second period and Colton Sissons went to the box for interference with 4 seconds on the clock, leading to Laine’s goal in the third.

2.31 — The Predators entered with the lowest goals-per-game average in the NHL. Nashville, which signed Steven Stamkos, Marchessault and Brady Skjei last summer, finished 10th in goals last season (3.24).

Canadiens: Host Washington on Saturday.

Predators: Wrap up a four-game trip Saturday against Ottawa.

