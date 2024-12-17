Mets sign Jared Young to a 1-year deal, adding depth at first base

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed infielder Jared Young to a one-year contract Monday, adding depth at…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed infielder Jared Young to a one-year contract Monday, adding depth at first base after star slugger Pete Alonso became a free agent this fall.

Young gets a $1.15 million salary while in the major leagues and a $425,000 salary while in the minors.

He is a .210 career hitter with two homers, eight RBIs and a .725 OPS in 22 major league games and 69 plate appearances with the Chicago Cubs from 2022-23.

He was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in November 2023 and batted .285 with 11 homers and a .917 OPS at Triple-A Memphis this year before getting released by the Cardinals in July.

Young then played 38 games for the Doosan Bears in Korea, hitting .326 with 10 homers, 39 RBIs and a 1.080 OPS.

A left-handed hitter, the 29-year-old Young was born in Canada and selected by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2017 amateur draft out of Old Dominion in Virginia.

All 12 of his big league starts have come at first base. He has played every position in the minors besides catcher and center field.

