Mets and pitcher Sean Manaea finalize $75 million, 3-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea and the New York Mets finalized a $75 million, three-year contract Friday night that keeps one of the team’s best pitchers last season at the front of a remodeled rotation.

The sides agreed to terms earlier this week, subject to a successful physical.

Manaea emerged as New York’s top starter in 2024 during his first season with the club, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 outings. The left-hander declined his player option for 2025, passing up the final $13.5 million of a $28 million, two-year deal he signed in January, to become a free agent for the third straight offseason.

Then he turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets last month to hit the open market again.

“Sean was an integral part of what the team accomplished last season,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “He impressed on the field leading the rotation and in the clubhouse with his character, attitude, and composure. I am excited to watch him continue to flourish over the next few years.”

The reunion with Manaea, who turns 33 on Feb. 1, gives the Mets a much-needed frontline starter to help complete their new-look rotation. After signing slugger Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year deal, owner Steve Cohen has committed $916.25 million to five free agents this offseason — four of them starting pitchers.

The club also inked right-handed newcomers Frankie Montas ($34 million, two years), Clay Holmes ($38 million, three years) and Griffin Canning ($4.25 million, one year). Holmes, a two-time All-Star as the New York Yankees’ closer, plans to convert from a reliever to a starter.

Manaea struck out 184 batters and walked 63 in a career-high 181 2/3 innings this year. He lowered his arm slot in midseason to emulate another nasty left-hander, NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, and became New York’s most effective starter down the stretch, with a 6-2 record and 3.09 ERA in his final 12 regular-season games.

During the playoffs, Manaea went 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in four starts covering 19 innings as the Mets made a surprise run to the National League Championship Series.

A trio of veteran starters then became free agents: Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana. Severino signed a $67 million, three-year contract with the Athletics.

Manaea’s agreement matches the $75 million, three-year deal free agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi got to remain with the Texas Rangers — although about $23 million due to Manaea will be deferred. Eovaldi turns 35 in February.

Manaea, Montas and Holmes figure to have spots in a projected 2025 rotation that includes incumbents Kodai Senga and David Peterson. Canning, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn and Jose Buttó are among the candidates who could help round out the group.

A nine-year major league veteran, Manaea is 77-62 with a 4.00 ERA in 198 starts and 30 relief appearances with Oakland (2016-21), San Diego (2022), San Francisco (2023) and the Mets. He pitched a no-hitter for the A’s against Boston in April 2018.

Manaea was selected 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2013 amateur draft out of Indiana State.

Last month, he won the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy Award in a vote by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for his consistent cooperation with reporters.

Manaea gets $25 million annually, of which $7.75 million is deferred without interest and payable in $2,325,000 installments each July 1 from 2035-44.

He would earn $50,000 for making the All-Star Game if he agrees to participate, $50,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $25,000 for finishing second and $10,000 for third. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP or winning a Gold Glove. He receives a hotel suite on road trips.

Manaea’s 2025 deferred money is due in $2,325,000 installments each July 1 from 2035-37 and $775,000 on July 1, 2038. His 2026 deferred is due $1.55 million on July 1, 2038, $2,325,000 each on July 1 in 2039 and 2040 and $1.55 million on July 1, 2041. His 2027 deferred is due $775,000 on July 1, 2041 and $2,325,000 each on July 1 in 2042, 2043 and 2044.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

