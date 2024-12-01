McTominay goal gives Serie A leader Napoli win over Torino as Lazio loses ground

MILAN (AP) — Napoli ground out a 1-0 win at Torino to ensure it will end the weekend still top…

MILAN (AP) — Napoli ground out a 1-0 win at Torino to ensure it will end the weekend still top of a tight Serie A table, while at least one of its opponents dropped points on Sunday.

Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the match in the first half as Napoli pulled away from one of its closest rivals as Lazio lost 3-1 at relegation-threatened Parma.

Lazio stayed on 28 points along with Atalanta, Inter Milan and Fiorentina, while Napoli moved onto 32. However, the other three teams will have a chance to trim the gap.

Fiorentina hosts Inter later Sunday, with Atalanta playing at Roma on Monday.

It was an entertaining match at Torino where Napoli broke the deadlock in the 31st minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia kept possession as he made his way into the area from the left before laying the ball off to McTominay for the Scotland midfielder to drive into the near bottom corner.

Torino should have levelled almost immediately when Saul Coco just had to bundle the ball into an empty net from close range but somehow fell over it instead.

Napoli had numerous chances to extend its advantage but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was in impressive form in the Torino goal.

Surprise loss

Lazio’s run of seven straight wins had been brought to an end by a draw against Ludogorets in the Europa League midweek and it was worse on Sunday as it fell to its first loss since October.

Lazio had two goals disallowed and a penalty revoked after a VAR check in a frustrating first half for the visitors.

Parma inched four points clear of the drop zone with the win.

First win for Vieira

Patrick Vieira recorded his first win as Genoa coach with a 2-0 victory at Udinese, which played almost the entire match with 10 men.

Udinese defender Isaak Touré’s match lasted just 120 second before he was sent off for elbowing Genoa’s Alessandro Zanoli in the face.

Andrea Pinamonti fired Genoa in front in the 13th minute and an own goal from Udinese defender Lautaro Giannetti in the second half all but sealed the result.

Vieira was hired during the international break to replace the fired Alberto Gilardino and his debut last week ended in a 2-2 draw against Cagliari.

