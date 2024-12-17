Mbappé set to play for Real Madrid in Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican club Pachuca

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Real Madrid meets Mexican club Pachuca in the final of the watered-down Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday,…

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Real Madrid meets Mexican club Pachuca in the final of the watered-down Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappé expected to be available to play for the Spanish powerhouse after nursing a left-thigh injury.

The tournament — being played in a new format after FIFA expanded the Club World Cup for 2025 — brings together the champions of all six soccer confederations. It takes place every year while the bigger Club World Cup will happen every four years.

Madrid made it straight to the final without having to play any matches as the European champion, while Pachuca advanced by defeating South American champion Botafogo and Al Ahly of Egypt in the preliminary rounds of the tournament taking place in Qatar.

Mbappé has been practicing with the rest of Madrid’s squad again after missing a Spanish league match against Rayo Vallecano — a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

The France star, still to meet full expectations in his first season with Madrid, got hurt and was substituted after scoring in Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League last week.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who can become the club’s most-decorated coach ever with 15 titles with a victory in Wednesday’s final, was optimistic about the chances of Mbappé being available, though he was still missing some other key players in a season marred by injuries, including Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

“Kylian trained yesterday and felt good,” Ancelotti said. “He will see how he feels. If he feels good, he will play, but if there is any sort of risk he won’t. But it all looked good yesterday and we are optimistic.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will likely play after recently returning from a muscle injury that sidelined him for a few games.

Ancelotti completed his squad for the final against Pachuca with a few players from the club’s youth squads.

Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup three times (1960, 1998 and 2002) before FIFA began organizing the Club World Cup every year. It has won the Club World Cup five times (2014, 2016, 2017-18 and 2022).

Madrid is currently third in the Spanish league standings.

Pachuca finished third at the Club World Cup in 2017.

