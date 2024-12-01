Max Verstappen wins action-packed Qatar Grand Prix after Lando Norris penalized

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen followed up his Formula 1 drivers’ title with another win Sunday in…

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen followed up his Formula 1 drivers’ title with another win Sunday in an incident-packed Qatar Grand Prix as Lando Norris was hit with a penalty that ended his challenge for the race victory.

Verstappen, who’d been dropped from pole to second place after an incident with George Russell in qualifying, got his revenge on the Mercedes driver off the line in the race.

Verstappen got alongside Russell to take the inside line into the first corner, then fended off a challenge from Norris into the next turn.

The race was packed with incidents as the safety car came out three times and Norris was dropped to the back of the field with a penalty for failing to slow under yellow warning flags. Charles Leclerc was second for Ferrari and Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third.

Verstappen, who won his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas last week, has won two of the last three races after not having had a victory since June before that.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.