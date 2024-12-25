Mavs brace for another Doncic absence, with more evidence of how to stay afloat

DALLAS (AP) — While the Dallas Mavericks wait to see how long they’ll be without Luka Doncic because of his…

DALLAS (AP) — While the Dallas Mavericks wait to see how long they’ll be without Luka Doncic because of his latest left calf injury, they have another example of how to stay afloat until the superstar’s return.

Doncic exited late in the second quarter of a 105-99 Christmas Day loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, and the deflated Mavs found themselves down 28 points late in the third.

Yet, Kyrie Irving had a 3-point attempt in the final minute that would have put Dallas in front. His shot was short, as was the rally.

“It’s kind of deflating,” said Klay Thompson, who passed Reggie Miller for fifth on the career 3-point list during the spirited Dallas rally. “We have such a deep roster, and that’s why we can withstand this time without him. We obviously are not the same without Luka in the lineup. We are going to do everything we can to go on a run here without him.”

Dallas coach Jason Kidd had no update on Doncic after the game.

The five-time All-Star was running a play on offense when he stopped, passed and reached toward his lower legs. Doncic stayed where he was until the Mavs could call timeout. He limped off with 2:31 remaining in the first half.

It was the second game back for Doncic after he missed two games with a left heel contusion. The 25-year-old has a history of issues with his left calf, missing all or most of the past two preseasons while previously sitting the first three games of the 2022 playoffs.

Doncic, who scored 14 points in 16 minutes against the Wolves and is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, missed five games this season with a right wrist sprain. He has missed eight overall, but Dallas is 6-2 without him.

Now the Mavs have managed a huge rally without him, even if it wasn’t enough for the victory.

“I think this is a group that can win,” Kidd said. “They believe that. And they’ve shown that. The record speaks for itself. But we also need him. He’s just been hit with some injuries here of late. Hopefully this one isn’t that serious. But we do need him if we want to win a championship.”

Irving scored 39 points in the loss to the Timberwolves, while Thompson finished with 12 on 4-of-10 shooting from 3. Thompson now has 2,562 career 3-pointers to Miller’s 2,560.

Irving is averaging 24 points without Doncic. Both missed a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who returned to the Mavs this offseason and has been an important option with Doncic sidelined, missed all seven of his shots against the Wolves and finished with two points.

It’s likely time for Dallas to find a rhythm again among the supporting cast for at least a few games without the franchise player.

“Just playing selfless basketball,” said Thompson, who is in his first season with the Mavs after winning four championships with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State.

“Realize Kyrie’s going to take us home, he’s our closer. But for everybody else on the team, it’s just about getting in good rhythm and trusting one another and playing hard, especially defensively. He’s obviously our best player, but we’ve got to be tested, and this is a good test ahead.”

