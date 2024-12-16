Mavericks, Warriors combine for NBA-record 48 3-pointers in Dallas’ 143-133 victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors combined for an NBA-record 48 3-pointers Sunday night. Golden…

Golden State hit 27 and Dallas made 21 in the Mavericks’ 143-133 victory at Chase Center.

Klay Thompson connected for seven of the Mavs’ 3-pointers facing his former team for the second time in just more than a month, and longtime Splash Brother Stephen Curry also hit seven. Dallas star Luka Doncic shot 6 for 11 from deep on the way to his 80th career triple-double that featured a season-high 45 points.

“The shot making was at a high, both teams shot the ball extremely well from 3,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “It was a fun game to watch, a fun game to participate in and making shots, and both teams did that at a high level tonight.”

In addition, Draymond Green had season highs of five 3s and 21 points and teammate Andrew Wiggins also hit five from long range.

Doncic shot 16 for 23, making 9 of his first 11 shots with four 3-pointers on the way to 28 points by halftime.

At 2,549 career 3s, Thompson moved within 11 of tying Reggie Miller for fifth on the career list with 2,560. Damian Lillard will be the next person for Thompson to chase — Lillard is in fourth place with 2,683.

“I love shooting at Chase Center,” Thompson said. “I’ve been lucky enough to set records here and have incredible memories.”

Curry is the career leader with 3,832, followed by James Harden (3,010) and Ray Allen (2,973).

