Marlins acquire 1B Matt Mervis from Cubs for infielder Vidal Bruján

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired first baseman Matt Mervis and cash from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Vidal Bruján on Sunday.

Mervis, 26, was the Cubs’ No. 15 prospect entering 2024, according to MLB Pipeline, and hit .235 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 RBIs with Triple-A Iowa. In nine games with the Cubs last season, Mervis batted .115 with one double and three RBIs.

A Washington, D.C. native, Mervis made his major league debut on May 5, 2023, against Miami and batted .167 in 27 games during his first stint in the majors.

Bruján was designated for assignment on Dec. 20 after appearing in a career-high 102 games with Miami last season and batting .222 with five stolen bases. He set career highs in runs (32), hits (55), doubles (14), triples (2), and walks (2) while tying his career high with 16 RBIs.

