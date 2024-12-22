Liverpool routs Spurs 6-3 to take 4-point lead into Christmas in Premier League. Man United humbled

Liverpool heads into Christmas with a four-point lead, a game in hand and as the overwhelming title favorite in the Premier League on the back of a wild 6-3 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is dejected after missing an opportunity to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) AP Photo/Dave Thompson Britain Soccer Premier League Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) AP Photo/Dave Thompson Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia argues with line referee Akil Howson after a foul on Bournemouth's Adam Smith during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) AP Photo/Dave Thompson Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim claps his hands before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) AP Photo/Dave Thompson Britain Soccer Premier League Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson (right) battle for the ball during the English Premier League match soccer match between Everton and Chelsea, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Dec. 22, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Peter Byrne/PA via AP APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League Everton's Ashley Young, left, and Chelsea's Axel Disasi battle for the ball during the English Premier League match soccer match between Everton and Chelsea, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Dec. 22, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Peter Byrne/PA via AP Britain Soccer Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers' Goncalo Guedes celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Mike Egerton/PA via AP Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) AP Photo/Dave Shopland Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool's Luis Diaz, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) AP Photo/Dave Shopland APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) AP Photo/Dave Shopland Britain Soccer Premier League Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou reacts after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) AP Photo/Dave Shopland Britain Soccer Premier League Liverpool players get together just before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) AP Photo/Dave Shopland ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share This:

As for Manchester United and its new manager Ruben Amorim, they stumble into the festive period in 13th place — as low as they’ve been at Christmas since the 1989-90 season — and with a familiar sinking feeling.

United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth for the second straight season, the latest statistic to show just how far this English giant has fallen and the job Amorim has to turn around its fortunes.

Worse for United, it seems like great rival Liverpool cannot be stopped.

Make that 21 games in all competitions without defeat after the Reds’ biggest league win of the season, with Mohamed Salah netting two of the goals to move above Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to the top of the scoring charts.

Liverpool has 39 points from 16 games and stretched its lead over second-place Chelsea, which could only draw 0-0 at Everton, to end a five-match winning streak in the league.

Goal fest

Salah now has 15 goals in the Premier League to break a tie with Haaland — and will leave London thinking he should have had more.

In an end-to-end contest resembling a basketball match, Liverpool scored more than five goals for the first time this season, with Luis Diaz (two), Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai also netting.

“You can see quality players with top discipline,” Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said. “There’s a reason they are top. If you give them a mistake, they punish you.”

Tottenham’s injury-hit defense was open at the back but its attack caused Liverpool’s problems throughout, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke all finding the net.

Spurs are another big team in the bottom half, having slipped to 11th place.

Back to square one

The optimism that might have been generated by a last-gasp 2-1 derby win at Manchester City last weekend has disappeared for United, which lost 4-3 at Tottenham in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday before being handed a defeat to Bournemouth by the same score as 12 months ago.

“We were a bit nervous, I felt it in the stadium,” said Amorim, who has won four and lost four in all competitions since starting his United tenure with a draw at Ipswich on Nov. 24.

Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert — from the penalty spot — and Antoine Semenyo scored for Bournemouth, which climbed to fifth place in the standings and has now beaten Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham and United this season. Indeed, City has dropped to seventh place, an unthinkable unravelling for the winner of the last four Premier League titles.

United left out Marcus Rashford for the third straight match.

At one point during Amorim’s post-match press conference, water appeared to drip slowly from a ceiling light fitting on reporters sat in the front row of the Old Trafford media room.

Chelsea’s run over

After all the money spent on players — $1.3 billion and counting — and the huge turnover of managers, Chelsea’s American ownership could have seen the club atop the Premier League with a win at Everton — for a couple of hours at least.

However, a 0-0 draw ended Chelsea’s eight-match winning run in all competitions and gave Liverpool the opportunity to push four points clear.

Nicolas Jackson headed against the post in the first half for Chelsea, while Everton had the clearer chances in the second half.

Everton also held Arsenal 0-0 last weekend.

“Sometimes you have to play a different game and we are learning to play a different game,” Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said. “They (Everton) are one of the best teams in Europe in terms of clean sheets.”

Winning start for Pereira

Vitor Pereira got off to a great start as Wolverhampton manager, with his new team beating Leicester 3-0 in his first match in charge.

Pereira took charge on Thursday as the replacement for Gary O’Neil and immediately ended Wolves’ four-game losing run as Gonçalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha scored first-half goals at King Power Stadium.

Wolves stayed in the relegation zone but moved two points behind Leicester, which is a place above the bottom three, and Pereira said: “I believe that we will stay in the Premier League and we will play at a better level than we saw today.”

It handed Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy a second straight big loss early in his reign, after a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

Another recently hired Premier League manager, Ivan Juric, began life at Southampton with a 0-0 draw at Fulham.

Juric wasn’t in charge of the team because he doesn’t have a work permit. He was sitting in the stands for the match instead.

