Man United defender Luke Shaw says he is ‘absolutely devastated’ after injury setback

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said he was “absolutely devastated” after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a long-term injury.

The England international is set for another spell on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury. He has only just returned after missing the first three months of the season with a calf problem sustained days before United’s opening game.

In a post Tuesday to his five million followers on Instagram, Shaw wrote: “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.”

Shaw missed large chunks of last season because of injury, yet was included in England’s squad for the European Championship and made two appearances as a substitute before starting in the final against Spain.

“I understand there (are) going to be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all of that,” Shaw continued. “There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season.”

