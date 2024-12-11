Made in America: McKennie and Weah link up for goal to help Juventus beat City

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie waved an imaginary wand and American compatriot Tim Weah joined in with him in…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie waved an imaginary wand and American compatriot Tim Weah joined in with him in the celebration.

The pair had just linked up with Weah assisting McKennie for Juventus’ second goal in a 2-0 win over Manchester City — marking the first time in Champions League history that two players from the United States combined for a goal.

Minutes after they both came on as substitutes, McKennie started and finished the move as the midfielder gathered the ball in his own half before picking out Weah on the right. Weah’s first attempt at a cross was blocked but his second was met by a spectacular McKennie scissor-kick volley from 10 yards.

That sparked McKennie’s traditional celebration, which he has previously said is because he is a huge Harry Potter fan. The United States midfielder even has a tattoo on his finger of a lightning bolt in tribute to the fictional young wizard.

“I hope I can do that celebration many more times,” McKennie said.

Weah’s father, former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, played briefly for City in 2000.

The goal was important for Juventus as it sealed a win that lifted the Italian team up to 14th place in the 36-team standings, with the top 24 advancing.

It was also important for McKennie and Weah, who are both battling for minutes after recovering from injuries.

“It’s nice to score but also for the team winning this match is very important, because we had a lot of draws,” McKennie said in Italian. “These three points for us against a team like that is very important to gain confidence, for the league, to go forward, to bring Juventus higher up the table.”

McKennie only has five starts in the Italian league this season, scoring one goal, but Juventus coach Thiago Motta said the midfielder brings unique qualities to the team.

“Weston can do everything,” Motta said. “He has a physique that’s not common, he’s a guy who has great technical quality, he knows where to make runs and when he comes in from the second line he’s even more dangerous.”

