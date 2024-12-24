Doncic scores 27 points in return from two-game absence as Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 132-108

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a two-game absence because of a left heel contusion with 27 points on…

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a two-game absence because of a left heel contusion with 27 points on Monday night in the Dallas Mavericks’ 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The All-Star guard judged the performance “OK.”

“Nothing really special,” added Doncic, who also had seven rebounds and seven assists playing 30 minutes. “The important thing was we got the win. I think everybody was involved, and that’s how we’ve got to play.”

Five Mavericks scored in double figures as they won for the 14th time in their last 17 games and improved to 19-10, fourth in the Western Conference.

Doncic missed his first shot, a 3-pointer, and finished the first quarter 1 of 6 and 0 of 3 behind the arc. He ended up 1 for 7 on 3s.

He scored 10 points in the second quarter and had three and-1s in the first half.

“He knows how to use his body to position himself,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He knows the space that he has to get to, and he does it at a very high level. So, if it’s not an and-1, he’s going to the free throw line. For him being out, getting to the free throw line was important just to get his rhythm.”

