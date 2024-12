WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say (CORRECTS: A…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously called the team the Oakland Athletics).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.