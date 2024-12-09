Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has procedure to stabilize UCL in right thumb, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent a procedure last week on her right thumb to…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent a procedure last week on her right thumb to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about it.

The procedure was done Friday by Dr. Steven S. Shin. The Liberty star has begun rehab and is expected to return to on-court activities in about four weeks.

Ionescu turned 27 on Friday and posted a picture on social media on Sunday sitting near flowers with a cast on her right, shooting hand.

“Getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present,” part of the caption read.

ESPN was first to report the procedure.

Ionescu sustained the injury during the WNBA Finals and it wasn’t known she was hurt until after the Liberty won the title. She went 1 for 19 in the deciding Game 5 against Minnesota but found other ways to help the team win, with eight assists and seven rebounds.

It has been a busy year for the former Oregon great. She got married, helped New York win its first WNBA championship and earned an Olympic gold medal.

