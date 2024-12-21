Laura Stacey scores on OT breakaway to lift the Victoire past the Sceptres, 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Laura Stacey scored on a breakaway 15 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Victoire a 4-3…

TORONTO (AP) — Laura Stacey scored on a breakaway 15 seconds into overtime to give the Montreal Victoire a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Saturday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Stacey beat goalie Raygan Kirk, going forehand to backhand.

Lina Ljungblom tied it for Montreal with 7:19 left in regulation, beating Kirk on a goal-mouth scramble. Abby Boreen also scored and Elaine Chuili made 19 saves for the Victoire.

Izzy Daniel, Jesse Compher and Sarah Nurse scored for Toronto. Kirk stopped 35 shots in her first career PWHL start.

Takeaways

Victoire: Montreal beat Toronto for the first time in the regular season. The Sceptres topped the Victoire in all five meetings last season.

Sceptres: The 23-year-old Kirk won two NCAA titles with Ohio State. … A crowd of 8,251 attended the game at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Key stat

Montreal outshot Toronto 39-22.

Up next

Toronto hosts Boston on Friday. Montreal is at Minnesota on Saturday.

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

