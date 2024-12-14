Kinhult leads by 2 shots heading into final round of Alfred Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill…

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship as the Swedish golfer bids to win his first title on the European tour in 5 1/2 years.

Kinhult got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-5 No. 18 to shoot 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday. He was 14 under for the tournament.

Kinhult’s second-round lead was trimmed by one stroke at Leopard Creek Country Club, with Ryan van Velzen moving into second place after a bogey-free 65 that included an eagle 3 at the 13th when he chipped in from a bunker.

Darius van Driel was three shots back in third after a round of 67.

The only other European tour title for the 28-year-old Kinhult came at the British Masters in May 2019.

The tournament is the second straight in South Africa on the European tour, after last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

