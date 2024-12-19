Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle each score 2 goals, the Minnesota Frost beat the Ottawa Charge 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle each scored two goals and the Minnesota Frost beat the…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle each scored two goals and the Minnesota Frost beat the Ottawa Charge 5-2 on Thursday night.

Minnesota (3-0-1-0) had two multi-goal scorers for the second straight game after getting a pair of goals from Britta Curl-Salemme and Michela Cava in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Dec. 7.

Ottawa (1-0-1-3) has lost three straight.

Pannek tied it at 1-all in the first period when she curled around the net and tucked it over the shoulder of Gwyneth Philips. Pannek scored again in the second on a power play when she skated down the zone to send a shot over the glove of Philips.

Minnesota scored 18 seconds into another power play when Zumwinkle sent in a blast from the point for a 3-1 lead with 2:46 left in the second period. Zumwinkle added her second — an empty-netter — with 1:41 left.

Rookie Claire Thompson scored her first PWHL goal with 4:54 remaining in the third to give Minnesota a two-goal lead. Ottawa emptied its net with just over three minutes left and Pannek nearly scored her third goal but it went off the post.

Thompson finished with four points.

Anna Meixner deflected in Jincy Roese’s shot to score her first PWHL goal midway through the first period. Shiann Darkangelo was right in front of goaltender Maddie Rooney for the screen.

Tereza Vanišová got Ottawa within 3-2 early in the third period.

