Kaprizov scores late in OT and NHL-leading Wild rally for 3-2 win over Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime and the Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth victory in eight games.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jake Middleton also scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves. The Wild improved to 17-4-4, giving them an NHL-best 38 points.

Brock Boeser nearly won it for Vancouver on a two-on-none break, but his shot hit the right post. A lively bounce went out to Marco Rossi, who carried the puck into the Canucks zone and fed Kaprizov for a one-timer at the end of a lengthy shift. His 16th goal of the season was his ninth career OT winner.

Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver, and Elias Pettersson had two assists. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves but lost for the first time in 11 road starts.

DeBrusk scored with 41 seconds left in the second period for a 2-1 lead, but Middleton tied it less than two minutes into the third.

Takeaways

Canucks: Hughes scored midway through the first and has two goals and eight assists in his past five games. It was the first power-play goal by a Canucks defenseman this season.

Wild: Won for the first time in six chances when trailing after the second period and improved to 3-4 in overtime.

Key moment

Lankinen stopped Joel Eriksson Ek on a breakaway 30 seconds into overtime before Gustavsson robbed Erik Brannstrom less than two minutes later.

Key stat

DeBrusk leads Vancouver with 11 goals. Eight have come in his past six games, including a hat trick Sunday in Detroit.

Up next

Vancouver opens a six-game homestand Friday against Columbus. Minnesota starts a three-game road trip Friday at Anaheim.

