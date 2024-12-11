Jónsdóttir scores 4 as Wolfsburg clinches quarterfinal spot by routing Roma 6-1 in Women’s CL

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Substitute Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored four second-half goals to put Wolfsburg into the quarterfinals of Women’s Champions…

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Substitute Sveindís Jónsdóttir scored four second-half goals to put Wolfsburg into the quarterfinals of Women’s Champions League with 6-1 thrashing of Roma on Wednesday.

Jónsdóttir came on in the 66th minute with Wolfsburg leading 2-1 and needing to win by at least a two-goal margin to secure a spot in the knockout stage with one group game to spare. The Iceland forward quickly made sure of that, netting her first just two minutes later and completing a hat trick by the 89th. She added one more in stoppage time.

Alexandra Popp had given the hosts an early lead but Roma equalized in the 56th minute through Valentina Giacinti.

Lineth Beerensteyn restored a one-goal advantage nine minutes later.

Wolfsburg is second in Group A with nine points from five games, while already qualified eight-time champions Lyon clinched the top spot in the group by routing Galatasaray 6-0 away in Istanbul.

Roma is third on six points with newcomer Galatasaray last on zero points.

In Group B, Chelsea hosts Twente and Real Madrid is at Celtic later Wednesday.

