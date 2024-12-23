Jonathan Marchessault continues hot stretch, leads Predators over Hurricanes 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Mark Jankowski also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, winners of three of their last four games. Filip Forsberg had three assists.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves for Carolina.

Stamkos scored the game’s first goal with 6:26 remaining in the first period.

Marchessault doubled Nashville’s lead with 8:15 remaining in the second, converting on a tap-in off of a cross-ice pass by Tommy Novak.

O’Reilly and Jankowski briefly gave Nashville an early third period 4-0 lead before Staal and Aho combined for goals 40 seconds apart to make it 4-2. Marchessault added an empty-net goal late for Nashville.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina allowed its first power-play goal in the month of December when O’Reilly scored on the man advantage 30 seconds into the third period.

Predators: The Predators have won consecutive games for the first time since winning three-straight from Oct. 22-26. They will need more of the same if they aim to compete for a playoff spot.

Key moment

Jankowski’s goal at 2:52 of the third gave Nashville a 4-0 lead. The goal provided insurance as the Hurricanes scored a pair of goals soon thereafter to get back in the game.

Key stat

Marchessault has scored in four straight games and has equaled a career high with points in seven consecutive games. He has seven goals and four assists over that span.

Up next

Following the three-day holiday break, the Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, while the Predators visit the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

__

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.