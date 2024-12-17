Jokic has another triple-double as Nuggets rally past Kings 130-129

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Murray made a go-ahead jumper with 8.6 seconds remaining and the Denver Nuggets rallied past…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jamal Murray made a go-ahead jumper with 8.6 seconds remaining and the Denver Nuggets rallied past the Sacramento Kings 130-129 on Monday night.

Nikola Jokic had his NBA-leading 10th triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists as the Nuggets ended Sacramento’s three-game winning streak. Murray scored 28 points, while Russell Westbrook had 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver (14-10) trailed by 10 with four minutes remaining before storming back on the strength of a 14-3 spurt.

The teams exchanged leads seven times over the final 75 seconds, with Murray nailing the decisive shot about 12 seconds after DeMar DeRozan put the Kings (13-14) in front with a baseline dunk.

DeRozan missed inside in the final seconds, and the Nuggets held on.

Domantas Sabonis had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 29 points and seven assists. Malik Monk scored 25.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Westbrook has been a critical player for Denver. The nine-time All-Star has spent most of the season coming off the bench, but has made several effective spot starts at multiple positions — as he did Monday when he filled in for injured Christian Braun.

Kings: Mike Brown’s squad showed good energy coming back to take the lead after beginning the game flat on both ends of the floor and falling behind 41-21 at the end of one quarter. Denver was the more physical team most of the night, although the Kings played significantly better in the second half.

Key moment

Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 left to bring the Nuggets within one. Michael Porter Jr. made a steal on the other end and Jokic scored off an assist from Westbrook to put Denver ahead 123-122 with 1:15 remaining before the game went back-and-forth the rest of the way.

Key stat

Denver scored 76 points in the paint, 33 more than Sacramento had been allowing this season.

Up next

Nuggets: Face the Trail Blazers in Portland on Thursday.

Kings: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.