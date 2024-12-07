Jockey Flavien Prat wins Remsen to set record with his 80th stakes victory of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Flavien Prat notched his 80th stakes victory of the year on Saturday, winning the $250,000 Remsen…

NEW YORK (AP) — Flavien Prat notched his 80th stakes victory of the year on Saturday, winning the $250,000 Remsen at Aqueduct to set the single-season record.

The French jockey guided Poster to a nose victory in the 1 1/8 mile race for 2-year-olds.

Prat broke the previous mark of 79 stakes wins, set in 2022 by Irad Ortiz Jr.

It was also Prat’s second graded stakes win on the card, having won the $200,000 Go for Wand with Tizzy in the Sky. He tied Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey’s record of 55 set in 2003. Among Prat’s big wins this year was the Breeders’ Cup Classic with Sierra Leone.

“I’m very thankful,” Prat said. “It’s off my back and it was something that was in the back of my mind for sure. You never know if that opportunity is going to come again, so it was something that I was definitely trying to achieve. I have great people supporting me all year round.”

