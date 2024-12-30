Jesper Boqvist scores twice as Panthers beat Rangers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third, and the Florida Panthers beat…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third, and the Florida Panthers beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night.

Eetu Luostarinen, Aleksander Barkov and Mackie Samoskevich also scored for Florida, and Uvis Balinskis had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves.

Florida took a 3-2 lead off Boqvist’s goal in the second when he found a loose puck and knocked it into the open net with a scrambling Igor Shesterkin out of position. New York’s Chris Kreider tied it with a power-play goal 5:19 into the third.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Lindgren also scored for New York. Shesterkin stopped 21 shots, and Adam Fox got his 27th assist of the season.

Luostarinen tipped Gustav Forsling’s shot past Shesterkin 3:04 into the first to break Florida’s two-game scoreless streak.

JETS 3, PREDATORS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored a pair of power-play goals a minute apart in the third period to help Winnipeg extend their winning streak to four games with a victory over Nashville.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

Defenseman Dylan DeMelo recorded his first goal of the season for the Jets in front of the sixth sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Winnipeg is 9-2-1 in its last 12 games following a season-long four-game losing streak.

The Predators dropped their second straight game and are 3-2-1 in their last six games and 4-6-1 in their past 11 outings.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for Nashville.

Connor extended his point streak to seven games with six goals and nine helpers.

KRAKEN 5, UTAH HOCKEY CLUB 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle scored three goals in the third period to finish off a win over the Utah Hockey Club.

Jaden Schwartz broke a 2-2 tie with 12:38 remaining, Matty Beniers made it a 4-2 game a few minutes later with his sixth goal of the season, and Jared McCann finished it off with an empty-net goal with 1:49 left in a fight-filled first meeting between Seattle and Utah.

Logan Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead on a first period power-play goal, but Yanni Gourde tied it for Seattle with 1:54 remaining, and Andre Burakovsky tipped one in 51 seconds later to give the Kraken the lead.

Utah’s Alexander Kerfoot snuck one past Kraken goaltender Phillip Grubauer with 59 seconds left in the second period to tie the game at two apiece.

Grubauer finished with 28 saves, while Utah’s Karel Vejmelka had 28.

Recent Kraken acquisition Kaapo Kakko had two assists in his first home game.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.