Ivan Barbashev scores in overtime to lift the Golden Knights past the Jets, 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored at 3:47 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Barbashev beat Connor Hellebuyck on the blocker side after a Winnipeg turnover for his 14th goal of the season. Vegas has won four in a row to improve to 19-7-3.

Keegan Kolesar and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore had two assists, and Adin Hill made 18 saves.

Nikita Chibrikov and Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots. The Jets dropped to 21-9-1.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Coming off a five-day break, the Golden Knights had fresh legs. They outshot the Jets 36-20.

Jets: Winnipeg wasn’t attacking the net like coach Scott Arniel keeps talking about. They went a span of 18:24 without a shot on goal, from late in the first period until 13:01 of the second, but picked it up after that.

Key moment

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi and defenseman Dylan DeMelo took costly minor penalties late in the third.

Key stat

The Jets are 0-6-2 in their last eight regular-season games against Vegas.

Up next

The Golden Knights are at Edmonton on Saturday. The Jets host Montreal on Saturday night.

