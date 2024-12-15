Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez acquired by Pirates from Red Sox for right-hander Joe Vogatsky

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday for…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday for minor league right-hander Joe Vogatsky.

Valdez hit .214 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 65 games last season during four stints with the Red Sox. He batted .233 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games with Triple-A Worcester.

The left-handed-hitting 25-year-old made his big league debut on April 19, 2023, and was on Boston’s 2024 opening-day roster. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday when Boston acquired left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.

Valdez was signed by Houston in 2015 and traded to Boston on Aug. 1, 2022, with outfielder Wilyer Abreu for catcher Christian Vázquez.

The 22-yeare-old Vogatsky was a 19th-round pick in this year’s amateur draft from James Madison.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.