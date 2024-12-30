Hugo Sotil, former Peru and Barcelona forward, dies at 75

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former forward Hugo Sotil, who thrived with Barcelona and Peru’s national team in the 1970s, died…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former forward Hugo Sotil, who thrived with Barcelona and Peru’s national team in the 1970s, died on Monday. He was 75.

Sotil died of kidney and liver failure, according to the Dos de Mayo hospital in Peru. He had been in an intensive care unit since being hospitalized on Dec. 19 because of multiple organ failure and septic shock, the hospital said.

Sotil helped Peru reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 1970 and 1978, and win the Copa America in 1975.

He played alongside soccer great Johan Cruyff at Barcelona, winning the Spanish league once during his time with the Catalan club from 1973-76.

