Guardiola says Man City has ‘no chance’ of winning Premier League despite win in 500th game

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Even after marking his 500th game in charge of Manchester City with a much-needed victory, Pep…

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Even after marking his 500th game in charge of Manchester City with a much-needed victory, Pep Guardiola insisted his team has “no chance” of winning a fifth straight Premier League title.

Guardiola looked visibly relieved after City ended a five-game winless run in all competitions by beating Leicester 2-0 on Sunday, only a second victory in 14 matches after the worst stretch of results in the Spanish manager’s illustrious career.

The win still left City 14 points behind Liverpool after the leaders trounced West Ham 5-0 away, with Arne Slot’s team also having a game in hand. So after winning an unprecedented four straight Premier League titles, Guardiola has already written off his team’s chances before reaching January.

“We are far away from winning the Premier League. We accept there’s already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for,” Guardiola said.

Just winning a game is a battle for City these days.

A team that used to easily beat teams like relegation-threatened Leicester by three or four goals found itself pegged back for much of the game despite Savinho’s 21st-minute opener, and the hosts missed several good chances to equalize before Erling Haaland headed home City’s second in the 74th.

“Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel,” Guardiola said. “It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position. … Hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.”

For the first time in a while, Guardiola had a genuine smile on his face as he walked onto the pitch after the final whistle to hug his players and applaud the fans after taking his tally to 362 wins in his 500 games — along with 18 trophies.

“The players have given me a good present today, celebrating 500 games like this,” he said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.