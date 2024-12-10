Guardians trade Gold Glove 2B Andrés Giménez to Blue Jays, get RHP Luis Ortiz in deal with Pirates

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians broke up their infield and plugged a hole in their rotation. The AL Central…

The AL Central champions pulled off two significant trades at the winter meetings in Dallas on Tuesday night, first sending three-time Gold Glove second baseman Andrés Giménez to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Giménez, considered one of baseball’s best defensive middle infielders, was dealt by the Guardians along with reliever Nick Sandlin to Toronto for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell.

Cleveland then shipped Horwitz to the Pittsburgh Pirates for three pitchers: right-hander Luis Ortiz and lefties Michael Kennedy and Josh Hartle. Ortiz could slide immediately into a starting slot after going 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA last season.

The Guardians re-signed ace Shane Bieber last week, but he may not be ready to pitch until June after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 26-year-old Giménez batted .252 with nine homers, 63 RBIs and 30 steals last season. He was acquired by the Guardians as part of the Francisco Lindor blockbuster trade with the New York Mets in January 2021.

Two years ago, Giménez was selected an All-Star, hitting 17 homers with 69 RBIs and being hit by pitches a major league-high 25 times. While the Guardians have always valued his stellar, run-saving defense, they’d like to get more offensive production from the bottom of their lineup and weren’t getting it from Giménez.

Also, the team could be looking to open a future spot for Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s amateur draft.

Bazzana immediately went to Class A Lake County and helped the Captains win a championship. The Guardians have been impressed with everything about Bazzana, and the former Oregon State star could be on a fast track to the majors.

Juan Brito, who played well at Triple-A Columbus, could also be in the mix to make the 2025 roster at second base.

Financial considerations are always a part of every Cleveland move.

Giménez has $96.5 million in guaranteed money remaining as part of a $106.5 million, seven-year contract he agreed to before the 2023 season. He’s due $10 million next year, $15 million in 2026 and $23 million in each of the following three seasons.

The deal contains a $23 million team option for 2030 with a $2.5 million buyout.

Sandlin was a valued member of Cleveland’s top-flight bullpen last season. The right-hander went 8-0 with a 3.75 ERA in a career-high 68 appearances, but he was left off the club’s roster for the AL Division Series and ALCS.

Sandlin is eligible for arbitration this winter and next, then can become a free agent after the 2026 World Series.

Mitchell was drafted in the fourth round this year. The 20-year-old hit .289 in 22 games for Class A Dunedin.

