Griezmann double makes it nine wins in a row for Atletico after stunning 4-3 victory over Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid conceded three goals in a Spanish league game for the first time this season but still managed to beat Sevilla 4-3 on Sunday with Antoine Griezmann’s double helping to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s in-form side.

Third-place Madrid restored its three-point lead over fourth-place Athletic Bilbao, which beat Villarreal earlier Sunday.

Rodrigo De Paul gave Atletico the perfect start when he lashed home a stunning opener in the 10th minute.

However, goals from Dodi Lukébakio, Isaac Romero and Juanlu Sanchez put Sevilla 3-1 up early in the second half and Atletico, without the vocal support of some home fans in a dispute over tickets, seemed lost in an unusually quiet at Metropolitano Stadium.

Simeone’s side, though, is known for its resilience and it was not long before the fightback began.

Griezmann reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute and 17 minutes later, after Simeone made five substitutions in a quarter of an hour, Samuel Lino got the equalizer with a low shot from 30 yards.

Griezmann himself got the winner in stoppage time to consolidate Atletico’s third place.

The Madrid club now has 35 points, one behind city rival Real and three behind league leader Barcelona.

“We struggled to get into the game,” Griezmann said. “We missed the support of the fans behind the goal. But in the end we managed to come back.”

Fourth-place Bilbao beats Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao consolidated fourth place with a comfortable 2-0 win over Villarreal, the team immediately below it in the table and one of its closest rivals for a Champions League spot.

Aitor Paredes put Athletic ahead when he glanced home a corner kick in 14 minutes and Iñaki Williams made it 2-0 midway through the second half.

It was the fourth consecutive league win for Athletic but the victory was marred by a silent protest from an organized fan group. The group refused to sing or chant in response to a rift between it and the club president, who reported threats to police earlier in the week.

Several Athletic players expressed solidarity with the president and the team did not salute the fans behind the goal after the match.

“It’s a very sad win and a time for everyone to pull together,” club captain Óscar De Marcos said in comments reported by newspaper Marca. “The silence was notable during the game but we need to keep doing our job.”

Earlier Sunday, Real Sociedad won for the fourth time in a row, beating Leganes 3-0 at the Butarque stadium near Madrid.

Three days after his extra-time goal gave Sociedad a 1-0 win at fourth-tier Conquense in the Copa del Rey, Brais Méndez scored again to give the visitors an early lead.

Substitute Ander Barrenetxea’s first goal of the league season doubled its lead 10 minutes from time and then Mikel Oyarzabal added a third in stoppage time.

It was only the fourth time in 16 matches that Sociedad has scored twice in a league game and the win lifted it into sixth, above Osasuna, which drew 2-2 with Alaves.

Alaves took only 37 seconds for Kike Garcia to put the team ahead with a diving header.

However, Ante Budimir and Rubén García scored early in the second half to put Osasuna in front before Kike Garcia got his second of the game to tie the scores at 2-2.

The point was the first for new Alaves coach Eduardo Coudet but still leaves it in 15th place without a win in five games.

