Green scores 30 to lead the Rockets to a 128-111 victory over the hapless Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 points in less than 30 minutes on the court, and the Houston Rockets cruised to a 128-111 victory over the hapless, injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Fred VanVleet hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points for Houston, which has won four straight and six of seven while climbing to second place in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Cam Whitmore added 27 points off the bench and center Alperen Sangun had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who led by 30 in the second half and sat their starters for most of the fourth quarter.

Trey Murphy had 21 points for the Pelicans, who have lost eight in a row and 17 of 18.

Brandon Boston and Dejounte Murray each scored 17 points, and CJ McCollum added 13 for New Orleans, which, like Houston, limited starters to 31 or fewer minutes of playing time after it became clear the game would not be competitive.

Takeaways

Rockets: Houston’s fine recent form was evident from the start. The Rockets never trailed, led by 17 in the first quarter and 21 at halftime.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson has missed 22 consecutive games, of which New Orleans has won two. Brandon Ingram missed his seventh straight game and 13th overall this season, and the Pelicans have gone 0-13 without him.

Key moment

Green and VanVleet sandwiched a pair of 3s each around Sengun’s dunk in the first 3:26 of the third quarter, helping the Rockets build a 75-51 lead.

Key stat

VanVleet, Green and Whitmore combined to go 17 of 31 from 3-point range. The Rockets shot 18 for 47 (38.3%) overall from deep.

Up next

The Rockets host Minnesota on Friday night. The Pelicans host Memphis on Friday night.

