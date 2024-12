Green Bay 34, New Orleans 0

New Orleans 0 0 0 0 — 0 Green Bay 7 14 3 10 — 34 First Quarter GB_Wicks 2…

New Orleans 0 0 0 0 — 0 Green Bay 7 14 3 10 — 34

First Quarter

GB_Wicks 2 pass from Love (McManus kick), 8:41.

Second Quarter

GB_Jacobs 2 run (McManus kick), 11:43.

GB_C.Brooks 1 run (McManus kick), 6:28.

Third Quarter

GB_FG McManus 55, 7:03.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG McManus 46, 7:13.

GB_Em.Wilson 1 run (McManus kick), 2:41.

A_77,885.

___

NO GB First downs 14 24 Total Net Yards 196 404 Rushes-yards 20-67 39-188 Passing 129 216 Punt Returns 0-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 6-169 1-38 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-18 Comp-Att-Int 15-30-1 17-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-24 0-0 Punts 4-39.75 2-46.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-40 6-60 Time of Possession 22:47 37:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Rattler 5-28, Mims 4-16, Miller 8-15, Williams 3-8. Green Bay, Jacobs 13-69, Em.Wilson 11-52, Watson 2-23, C.Brooks 6-23, Melton 1-14, Reed 1-5, Love 1-2, Kraft 1-2, Willis 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_New Orleans, Rattler 15-30-1-153. Green Bay, Love 16-28-0-182, Willis 1-2-0-34.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Mims 5-16, Moreau 2-33, Pettis 2-31, Johnson 2-27, Miller 2-16, Austin 1-17, Wilson 1-13. Green Bay, Jacobs 4-38, Reed 3-76, Kraft 3-63, Wicks 3-13, Doubs 2-20, Em.Wilson 1-4, C.Brooks 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

