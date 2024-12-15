Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Sunday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final Round
|J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit, $1,000,000
|58-66-65—189
|T.Kim/J.Thitikul, $560,000
|62-64-64—190
|A.Bhatia/J.Kupcho, $330,000
|59-68-64—191
|C.Conners/B.Henderson, $250,000
|59-71-62—192
|M.Pavon/C.Boutier, $215,000
|63-67-65—195
|J.Day/L.Ko, $190,000
|62-67-67—196
|C.Young/L.Coughlin, $175,000
|63-69-65—197
|M.Greyserman/A.Lee, $175,000
|64-66-67—197
|J.Poston/M.Stark, $155,000
|61-72-65—198
|M.Kuchar/M.Khang, $155,000
|64-72-62—198
|L.List/L.Vu, $142,500
|63-72-64—199
|S.Theegala/A.Corpuz, $142,500
|61-71-67—199
|D.Berger/N.Korda, $135,000
|63-70-67—200
|R.Fowler/L.Thompson, $130,000
|63-73-67—203
|C.Champ/M.Reid, $125,000
|66-69-69—204
|N.Dunlap/G.Ruffels, $120,000
|65-76-64—205
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.