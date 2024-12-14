Grant Thornton Invitational Par Scores

Saturday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
|J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit
|58-66—124
|-20
|T.Kim/J.Thitikul
|62-64—126
|-18
|A.Bhatia/J.Kupcho
|59-68—127
|-17
|J.Day/L.Ko
|62-67—129
|-15
|C.Conners/B.Henderson
|59-71—130
|-14
|M.Greyserman/A.Lee
|64-66—130
|-14
|M.Pavon/C.Boutier
|63-67—130
|-14
|C.Young/L.Coughlin
|63-69—132
|-12
|S.Theegala/A.Corpuz
|61-71—132
|-12
|D.Berger/N.Korda
|63-70—133
|-11
|J.Poston/M.Stark
|61-72—133
|-11
|C.Champ/M.Reid
|66-69—135
|-9
|L.List/L.Vu
|63-72—135
|-9
|M.Kuchar/M.Khang
|64-72—136
|-8
|R.Fowler/L.Thompson
|63-73—136
|-8
|N.Dunlap/G.Ruffels
|65-76—141
|-3
