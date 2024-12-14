Grant Thornton Invitational Par Scores

Saturday At Gold Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Second Round J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit 58-66—124 -20 T.Kim/J.Thitikul 62-64—126…

Saturday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Second Round

J.Knapp/P.Tavatanakit 58-66—124 -20 T.Kim/J.Thitikul 62-64—126 -18 A.Bhatia/J.Kupcho 59-68—127 -17 J.Day/L.Ko 62-67—129 -15 C.Conners/B.Henderson 59-71—130 -14 M.Greyserman/A.Lee 64-66—130 -14 M.Pavon/C.Boutier 63-67—130 -14 C.Young/L.Coughlin 63-69—132 -12 S.Theegala/A.Corpuz 61-71—132 -12 D.Berger/N.Korda 63-70—133 -11 J.Poston/M.Stark 61-72—133 -11 C.Champ/M.Reid 66-69—135 -9 L.List/L.Vu 63-72—135 -9 M.Kuchar/M.Khang 64-72—136 -8 R.Fowler/L.Thompson 63-73—136 -8 N.Dunlap/G.Ruffels 65-76—141 -3

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.