Governor presents Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour with North Carolina honor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour was presented with the state’s highest honor by Gov. Roy Cooper after Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Brind’Amour received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is given to people who have made significant contributions to the state and their community.

“I went into the locker room after the game and told the players that this guy wouldn’t want me to do what I was about to do because this guy is all about his players and all about team,” Cooper said.

Cooper was in the Hurricanes locker room prior to the game to read the starting lineup before returning amid the postgame celebration. The 67-year-old Cooper has long been a supporter of the Hurricanes and frequently attends home games.

“What he has meant to North Carolina is extraordinary, both as a player, as a coach, as a parent, involvement in youth hockey,” Cooper said. “When you think about all of the jobs the Carolina Hurricanes have brought to North Carolina and their success. … This guy has created a culture of winning.”

Brind’Amour is in his seventh season as Carolina’s coach. He was captain of the franchise’s only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006.

“It’s not about me,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ve got such a good group. I was a part of a group of great people all along.”

Cooper has previously presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine to retired Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. Cooper said he’ll present the honor to former North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams next week.

Cooper, a Democrat, is finishing his second four-year term as governor. He was prevented from seeking reelection because of term limits.

Cooper had a suggestion for Brind’Amour.

“Coach, it’s time to get that Stanley Cup this time,” he said.

