Golden Knights score 2 quick short-handed goals in 6-3 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brayden McNabb and Jack Eichel scored pivotal short-handed goals just seconds apart in the third period, and Alex Pietrangelo had three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Friday night.

Noah Hanifin, Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden each had a goal for the Golden Knights, who scored four unanswered in the third.

The Sharks were led by rookie Will Smith, who had a goal and an assist. Shakir Mukhamadullin and Tyler Toffoli also scored.

San Jose led 3-2 early in the third and was on a power play, but Vegas quickly seized the momentum when McNabb tied it at 1:03 and Eichel scored the go-ahead goal 23 seconds later.

The Sharks broke a 2-all tie late in the second when Toffoli scored his team-leading 14th goal on a bank shot from behind the net. Toffoli’s shot ricocheted off the back of Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague’s skate and slid past goalie Adin Hill.

Hill made 22 saves and Alexandar Georgiev turned back 30 shots for San Jose.

Takeaways

Vegas took over in the third period for its season-best fifth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.

San Jose held its own for a while against one of the NHL’s top teams, but then collapsed late. The rebuilding Sharks have lost five straight games, eight of their last nine and 12 of 14.

Key moment

The Sharks played a video tribute before the game to mark Tomas Hertl’s return to San Jose for the first time since the team traded the two-time All-Star forward to Vegas this year. Hertl played parts of 11 seasons in San Jose after the Sharks selected him 17th overall in the 2012 draft. He helped lead the team to the final round of the 2019 Western Conference playoffs.

Key stat

Mukhamadullin’s first NHL goal was his second career point. The 22-year-old defenseman acquired from New Jersey last year in the Timo Meier trade was playing in his ninth game.

Up next

Vegas hosts Calgary on Sunday night. San Jose hosts the Flames on Saturday night.

